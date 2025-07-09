Set your session off with Cookies THC-A Blunts. Our fully psychoactive THC-A Blunts are inspired by your favorite Cookies flavors and packed with THC-A -infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower. Rolled in a premium hemp wrap and finished with a glass filter tip for an even burning, smooth smoke, heavy hits, and a long-lasting euphoric experience.
• Premium 2g blunts with proprietary genetics from Cookies • Full flower, never trim • All natural hemp wrap and glass tip • Even, slow burn
