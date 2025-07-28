IRekindle the delightful flavors of childhood with PB&J Souffle, an integral part of the SAUCE'D Exotics line by HALF BAK'D. This 4mg disposable vape masterfully combines Live Resin THC-A, THC-B, and Delta-9 for a truly unique and potent experience. Enhanced with live terpenes, it offers a rich flavor reminiscent of peanut butter and jelly, smooth and full-bodied in every puff.
Rich flavor reminiscent of peanut butter and jelly Smooth and full-bodied vapor quality Infused with Live Resin THC-A, THC-B, and Delta-9 Ideal for a nostalgic and enjoyable experience Battery Capacity: 320mAH Rechargeable: Yes (charging cord included) Oil Capacity: 4mL Working Voltage: 3.6V Coil: Ceramic
