Hidden Hills Live Resin Gummy Belts | 3000mg BLUEBERRY BELTS

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

High-strength 3000mg edibles, with 10 pieces per bag at 300mg each, totaling 3000mg of cannabinoids. Crafted through a cryo infusion process, these edibles provide a consistent and potent effect, featuring a blend of Delta-9, Delta-11, and THC-P. For newcomers, it’s advised to start with just 1/8 of an inch due to their extreme potency. Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, these edibles contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.

Indulge in our delightful Gummy Flavors, each offering a unique taste experience:

Rainbow Belts (Unicorn Rain) – Immerse yourself in a delightful blend of multiple fruits with the perfect level of sweetness.
Blueberry Belts (Bloobomby) – Experience the sun-ripened goodness of blueberries, enhanced with a touch of added sweetness.
Strawberry Belts (Strawberry Gumdrop) – Picture the perfection of fresh, locally grown strawberries in every bite!
Additional Product Details:

Each bag contains 10 Gummies
Every Gummy boasts 300mg
Potent blend of Delta-9, Delta-11, and THC-P
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Crafted from USA Grown Hemp
Cyro Infused Process ensures maximum potency and effectiveness

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item