High-strength 3000mg edibles, with 10 pieces per bag at 300mg each, totaling 3000mg of cannabinoids. Crafted through a cryo infusion process, these edibles provide a consistent and potent effect, featuring a blend of Delta-9, Delta-11, and THC-P. For newcomers, it’s advised to start with just 1/8 of an inch due to their extreme potency. Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, these edibles contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.



Indulge in our delightful Gummy Flavors, each offering a unique taste experience:



Rainbow Belts (Unicorn Rain) – Immerse yourself in a delightful blend of multiple fruits with the perfect level of sweetness.

Blueberry Belts (Bloobomby) – Experience the sun-ripened goodness of blueberries, enhanced with a touch of added sweetness.

Strawberry Belts (Strawberry Gumdrop) – Picture the perfection of fresh, locally grown strawberries in every bite!

Additional Product Details:



Each bag contains 10 Gummies

Every Gummy boasts 300mg

Potent blend of Delta-9, Delta-11, and THC-P

2018 Farm Bill Compliant

Crafted from USA Grown Hemp

Cyro Infused Process ensures maximum potency and effectiveness

