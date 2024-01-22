About this product
About this strain
Top-shelf California indoor flower brand THC Design released this 2022 ‘Pheno Hunt’ project strain. Unicornz is a weed strain that crosses Unicorn Poop x (Pineapple Pezz x Project 4516). That mix features genes from GMO, OG, OGKB, Cherry Pie, and more. According to THC Design, a longtime, underground Southern California breeder created both the Pineapple Pezz (grown by Grandiflora), and Unicornz. Unicornz reminds us of Smarties candy with a bright, powdery, sweet, synthetic fruit smell and taste that lingers on the taste buds. Sativa-hybrid effects give it versatility day or night. Roll it up in a big joint to impress the sesh.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
