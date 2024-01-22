Ube Cream offers a serene escape with its distinct ube flavor and calming THC-A live resin. Creamy ube flavor infusion Relaxed & mellow indica vibes Premium THC-A live resin Indulge in relaxation with Ube Cream. This Indica blend in a 4-gram device offers THC-A live resin, a pre-heat button, autodraw technology, and custom ube terpenes for a creamy, calming experience.
FEATURING
4-Gram device Exclusive THC-A live resin formulation Pre-heat button Autodraw technology Custom designed sauce terpenes
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.