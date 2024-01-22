Holy Moly - 4G Live Resin Disposable vape

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

Ube Cream offers a serene escape with its distinct ube flavor and calming THC-A live resin.
Creamy ube flavor infusion
Relaxed & mellow indica vibes
Premium THC-A live resin
Indulge in relaxation with Ube Cream. This Indica blend in a 4-gram device offers THC-A live resin, a pre-heat button, autodraw technology, and custom ube terpenes for a creamy, calming experience.

FEATURING

4-Gram device
Exclusive THC-A live resin formulation
Pre-heat button
Autodraw technology
Custom designed sauce terpenes

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
