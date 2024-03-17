

Honey Bun | HHC 2g Infused Hemp Blunt

A brand new way to light up exclusive Cookies flavors. Our HHC Blunts are stuffed with HHC-infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower, rolled in a premium hemp wrap, and finished with a glass filter tip. HHC is a federally legal cannabinoid that produces immediate effects and a long-lasting, mellow psychoactive experience. Honey Bun HHC Blunts feature the aroma of citrus and honey paired with the sweet flavor of a honey-glazed donut. A sativa-hybrid, this blunt is ideal for a weekend wake-n-bake or chill sesh any time of day. Sativa Hybrid 200mg+HHC per blunt 0% Nicotine 0% Tobacco Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), terpenes Directions: For smokeable use only CBD Content: 12.70% (12.70mg/g) Total HHC: 195.4mg Total Cannabinoids: 15.31% (15.31mg/g) View COA Information: here Sativa Hybrid 200mg+HHC per blunt 0% Nicotine 0% Tobacco Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), terpenes Directions: For smokeable use only CBD Content: 13.00% (13.0mg/g) Total HHC: 203.2mg Total Cannabinoids: 15.66% (15.66mg/g) View COA Information: here HHC 2g Hemp Blunts cannot be shipped to the following states: NV, OR

