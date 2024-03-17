About this product
Honey Bun | HHC 2g Infused Hemp Blunt
A brand new way to light up exclusive Cookies flavors. Our HHC Blunts are stuffed with HHC-infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower, rolled in a premium hemp wrap, and finished with a glass filter tip. HHC is a federally legal cannabinoid that produces immediate effects and a long-lasting, mellow psychoactive experience. Honey Bun HHC Blunts feature the aroma of citrus and honey paired with the sweet flavor of a honey-glazed donut. A sativa-hybrid, this blunt is ideal for a weekend wake-n-bake or chill sesh any time of day. Sativa Hybrid 200mg+HHC per blunt 0% Nicotine 0% Tobacco Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), terpenes Directions: For smokeable use only CBD Content: 12.70% (12.70mg/g) Total HHC: 195.4mg Total Cannabinoids: 15.31% (15.31mg/g) View COA Information: here Sativa Hybrid 200mg+HHC per blunt 0% Nicotine 0% Tobacco Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), terpenes Directions: For smokeable use only CBD Content: 13.00% (13.0mg/g) Total HHC: 203.2mg Total Cannabinoids: 15.66% (15.66mg/g) View COA Information: here HHC 2g Hemp Blunts cannot be shipped to the following states: NV, OR
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
