Kiwi Jam dazzles with its exotic kiwi flavor and euphoric sativa effects, enriched with THC-A live resin. Exotic kiwi flavor profile Euphoric sativa effects Potent THC-A live resin Kiwi Jam in the SAUCE'D Collection by HALF BAK'D is a tribute to the vibrant and tangy flavors of kiwi. This 4-gram disposable THC-a hemp vape combines the exotic taste of kiwi jam with a potent blend of cannabinoids.
Rich, tangy kiwi jam flavor for an exotic experience Crafted with THCA Live Resin, Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P 4 grams of disposable vape for a lasting, enjoyable use Ideal for a fresh and unique vaping adventure
