Kiwi Jam - 4G Live Resin Disposable vape

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

Kiwi Jam dazzles with its exotic kiwi flavor and euphoric sativa effects, enriched with THC-A live resin.
Exotic kiwi flavor profile
Euphoric sativa effects
Potent THC-A live resin
Kiwi Jam in the SAUCE'D Collection by HALF BAK'D is a tribute to the vibrant and tangy flavors of kiwi. This 4-gram disposable THC-a hemp vape combines the exotic taste of kiwi jam with a potent blend of cannabinoids.

Rich, tangy kiwi jam flavor for an exotic experience
Crafted with THCA Live Resin, Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P
4 grams of disposable vape for a lasting, enjoyable use
Ideal for a fresh and unique vaping adventure

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
