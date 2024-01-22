Savor the perfect harmony of Indica and Sativa with LA Cookies, a 3G THC-A disposable hybrid from HALF BAK'D. Its portable and user-friendly design makes it the ideal choice for any occasion.
Perfectly balanced Indica and Sativa effects for versatile use THC-A in 3-gram disposable, convenient and portable Controlled dosage with 1-2 puff recommendation for tolerance assessment LA Cookies – the happiest, tastiest way to get your buzz on! Experience a truly one-of-a-kind high with LA Cookies – 3G THC-A Disposable (Hybrid). It's a hybrid so expect both Indica and Sativa effects, perfect for any kind of occasion.
