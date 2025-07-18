About this product
Known for having really high THC content, Blanco, is appropriately named due to an abundance of crystal white trichomes that give a snowy white sheen as well as it's potency. Created and cultivated by Lemonnade, this indoor grown, sativa-dominant hybrid that's reported to be uplifting and cerebral, euphoric, and deeply calming. It is said to increase focus, making it a great daytime smoke. Bred from crossing Wedding Cake and Sirius Chem D, Blanco has a gassy and citrus aroma with spicy undertones. Its flavor is similar, offering a touch of sweet citrus on the exhale. The major terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene are what give Blanco its unique flavor. Strikingly beautiful, the dense, crystalline buds of Blanco have lime green and forest green hues. When properly cured, the resin-soaked calyx's turn white, giving it a snowy sheen that hints at its potency.
