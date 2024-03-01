Live Rosin Blue Cherry Gelato Indica Torch THC-A Disposable Vape Pen 2.5g

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Discover the mesmerizing fusion of sweet cherries and excellent, velvety gelato with Blue Cherry Gelato. This tantalizing blend offers a burst of fruity goodness with a hint of creamy indulgence. Immerse yourself in the ultimate disposable hemp enjoyment with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, perfectly paired with the Diamond 2.0 device. Designed from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three cutting-edge technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These innovations seamlessly deliver a consistent, flavorful, and potent experience. Our rich THC-A Rosin blend takes your journey to the next level with optimal THC-A levels enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Dive into a curated collection of ten flavors meticulously crafted to provide a complete and flavorful experience, puff after puff. Try Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Indica Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
