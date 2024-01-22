LIVE ROSIN FORBIDDEN ROMULAN INDICA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE 5G

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

LIVE ROSIN THC-A BLEND | 5G
Immerse yourself in our signature THC-a Live Rosin Blend, where we’ve redefined what it means to elevate your everyday moments. Discover the power of THC-p, providing a heady high, seamlessly blended with the extended effects of THC-a. Delta-8 adds a layer of euphoria, while the soothing touch of CBN contributes to a well-rounded and balanced experience. Our distinct Live Rosin extraction and blending processes have unlocked the true potential of these cannabinoids, creating a full-spectrum vaping experience with full-bodied flavor in every puff. The Diamond 2.0 screen device meets this innovative blend with cutting-edge technology, featuring Firebug engine, Focus Flow, Vision+ Display, single-button operation and USB-C charging capability. Whether you're vibing at a party or just chilling at home, our 5G device is the ultimate sidekick. Perfect for sharing with your crew during a kickback or having a relaxed solo sesh.

Great for everyday use: running errands on a Saturday, late night gaming session, elevating a night out

Device: Diamond 2.0

Capacity: 5g

Type: Box Style Disposable

Finish: White Soft Finish

Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
