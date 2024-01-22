LIVE ROSIN HONOLULU HAZE SATIVA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE 5G

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

LIVE ROSIN THC-A BLEND | 5G
Immerse yourself in our signature THC-a Live Rosin Blend, where we’ve redefined what it means to elevate your everyday moments. Discover the power of THC-p, providing a heady high, seamlessly blended with the extended effects of THC-a. Delta-8 adds a layer of euphoria, while the soothing touch of CBN contributes to a well-rounded and balanced experience. Our distinct Live Rosin extraction and blending processes have unlocked the true potential of these cannabinoids, creating a full-spectrum vaping experience with full-bodied flavor in every puff. The Diamond 2.0 screen device meets this innovative blend with cutting-edge technology, featuring Firebug engine, Focus Flow, Vision+ Display, single-button operation and USB-C charging capability. Whether you're vibing at a party or just chilling at home, our 5G device is the ultimate sidekick. Perfect for sharing with your crew during a kickback or having a relaxed solo sesh.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Honolulu Haze effects are mostly energizing.

Honolulu Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hawaiian Haze and AF6. This strain from Industrial Hemp Farms is a high-CBD strain that lets you enjoy the relaxing and uplifting effects of cannabis without the intoxication of THC. Honolulu Haze has a floral and tropical aroma that will transport you to an island paradise. The buds are large and fluffy with orange hairs and a frosty coating of trichomes. Honolulu Haze is 23.98% CBD and 0.3% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and medical users alike. Leafly customers tell us Honolulu Haze effects include happy, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Honolulu Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and inflammation. Bred by Industrial Hemp Farms, Honolulu Haze features flavors like pineapple, mango, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a sweet and fruity taste. The average price of Honolulu Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a great way to enjoy the benefits of CBD without getting high or failing a drug test. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honolulu Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
