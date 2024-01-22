LIVE ROSIN STARBERRY HYBRID TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 2.5G

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Embark on a cosmic journey with Star Berry, a flavor that blends the sweetness of ripe berries with a hint of celestial magic. Each spoonful is a burst of fruity wonder that will leave your taste buds sparkling with delight. Embark on a journey of disposable hemp delight with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, expertly complemented by the Diamond 2.0 device. Built from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 boasts three cutting-edge technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These innovations effortlessly deliver an unparalleled consistency, flavor, and effects blend. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend elevates your experience with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Explore a specially curated selection of ten flavors designed to provide a rich, full-flavored experience, puff after puff. Experience Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Hybrid Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this strain

Starberry, also known as "Star Berry," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Starbud with Blueberry. This strain produces calming effects that leave you feeling mentally stimulated but physically relaxed. Consumers love Starberry for its sour flavor profile that features notes of tart fruit and sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and insomnia. Starberry's THC level hovers around 20% and will leave you locked to your sofa with continued use. Starberry was originally bred by HortiLab. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Starberry before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
