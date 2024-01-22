LIVE ROSIN TROPICAL CHERRY GAS INDICA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE 5G

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

LIVE ROSIN THC-A BLEND | 5G
Immerse yourself in our signature THC-a Live Rosin Blend, where we’ve redefined what it means to elevate your everyday moments. Discover the power of THC-p, providing a heady high, seamlessly blended with the extended effects of THC-a. Delta-8 adds a layer of euphoria, while the soothing touch of CBN contributes to a well-rounded and balanced experience. Our distinct Live Rosin extraction and blending processes have unlocked the true potential of these cannabinoids, creating a full-spectrum vaping experience with full-bodied flavor in every puff. The Diamond 2.0 screen device meets this innovative blend with cutting-edge technology, featuring Firebug engine, Focus Flow, Vision+ Display, single-button operation and USB-C charging capability. Whether you're vibing at a party or just chilling at home, our 5G device is the ultimate sidekick. Perfect for sharing with your crew during a kickback or having a relaxed solo sesh.

About this strain

Tropical Cherry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Tropical Cherry is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics, a Colorado-based breeder. It has a sweet and sour citrus profile with a flavor of ripe cherries and nutty earthiness. It may produce sativa-like effects of euphoria, mood enhancement, and energy. Tropical Cherry is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cherry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cherry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and depression. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Tropical Cherry features flavors like berry, tropical, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tropical Cherry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tropical Cherry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly or The Highest Critic.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item