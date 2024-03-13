London Pound Cake 75 | HHC 2g Infused Hemp Blunt

by Zaleaf
About this product

Set your session off with Cookies Delta 8 Blunts. Our fully psychoactive Delta 8 Blunts are inspired by your favorite Cookies flavors and packed with Delta 8-infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower. Rolled in a premium hemp wrap and finished with a glass filter tip for an even burning, smooth smoke, heavy hits, and a long-lasting euphoric experience. London Pound Cake 75 Delta 8 Blunts feature a sweet, fruity, and gassy aroma paired with soothing minty menthol and musky OG flavor. London Pound Cake 75’s sativa-hybrid effects make this blunt ideal for a weekend wake-n-bake or chill mid-day sesh. Sativa Hybrid 200mg+ Delta 8 per blunt 0% Nicotine 0% Tobacco Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta 8), terpenes Directions: For smokeable use only CBD Content: 12.83% (128.30mg/g) Delta 8: 9.57% (95.7mg/g) Total Cannabinoids: 25.02% (250.2mg/g) View COA Information: here

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
