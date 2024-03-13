Set your session off with Cookies Delta 8 Blunts. Our fully psychoactive Delta 8 Blunts are inspired by your favorite Cookies flavors and packed with Delta 8-infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower. Rolled in a premium hemp wrap and finished with a glass filter tip for an even burning, smooth smoke, heavy hits, and a long-lasting euphoric experience. London Pound Cake 75 Delta 8 Blunts feature a sweet, fruity, and gassy aroma paired with soothing minty menthol and musky OG flavor. London Pound Cake 75’s sativa-hybrid effects make this blunt ideal for a weekend wake-n-bake or chill mid-day sesh. Sativa Hybrid 200mg+ Delta 8 per blunt 0% Nicotine 0% Tobacco Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta 8), terpenes Directions: For smokeable use only CBD Content: 12.83% (128.30mg/g) Delta 8: 9.57% (95.7mg/g) Total Cannabinoids: 25.02% (250.2mg/g) View COA Information: here
