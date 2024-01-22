Magic Milk from the SAUCE'D Collection by HALF BAK'D is a playful homage to the beloved Fruity Pebbles cereal. This 4-gram disposable THC-a hemp vape marries the fruity, vibrant flavors of the cereal with a powerful cannabinoid mixture.
Captures the vibrant, fruity taste of Fruity Pebbles Blend of THCA Live Resin, Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P 4 grams for a long-lasting and enjoyable vaping experience A fun choice for those who love playful and fruity flavors Device Information Battery Capacity: 320mAH Rechargeable: Yes (charging cord included) Oil Capacity: 4mL Working Voltage: 3.6V Coil: Ceramic
