Magic Milk - 4G Live Resin Disposable vape

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

Magic Milk from the SAUCE'D Collection by HALF BAK'D is a playful homage to the beloved Fruity Pebbles cereal. This 4-gram disposable THC-a hemp vape marries the fruity, vibrant flavors of the cereal with a powerful cannabinoid mixture.

Captures the vibrant, fruity taste of Fruity Pebbles
Blend of THCA Live Resin, Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P
4 grams for a long-lasting and enjoyable vaping experience
A fun choice for those who love playful and fruity flavors
Device Information
Battery Capacity: 320mAH
Rechargeable: Yes (charging cord included)
Oil Capacity: 4mL
Working Voltage: 3.6V
Coil: Ceramic

About this brand

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
