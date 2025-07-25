MagicSod Zen Gummies offer a premium blend of CBD and THC, delivering a balanced and enjoyable experience for relaxation and well-being. Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD and 10mg of THC, carefully formulated to provide a gentle yet effective effect.



These gummies come in a refreshing Green Apple flavor, offering a deliciously tangy and slightly sweet taste that makes each bite enjoyable. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 450mg, ensuring long-lasting use.



Magic Sod Zen Gummies are perfect for those looking to unwind, ease stress, and achieve a sense of calm while still maintaining clarity and focus. Whether you are an experienced user or new to CBD and THC products, these gummies provide a convenient and discreet way to enjoy the benefits of cannabinoids.



Made with high-quality ingredients, these gummies are carefully crafted for consistency and potency, ensuring a premium experience with every dose.

