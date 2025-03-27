Magic Sod Focus Gummies are formulated with a unique blend of cannabinoids and key ingredients to support a balanced and refreshing experience. Each gummy contains 50mg of CBD, 5mg of CBG, 5mg of CBN, L-Theanine, and Magnesium, carefully selected for their complementary properties.
Infused with a refreshing Orange flavor, these gummies offer a citrusy, tangy, and slightly sweet taste. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 900mg, providing a convenient and consistent option.
Each ingredient is chosen for its quality, and the gummies are crafted to ensure consistency in every serving. Designed for easy consumption, Magic Sod Focus Gummies come in a resealable package, making them a practical choice for any time of the day.
Magic Sod Focus Gummies are formulated with a unique blend of cannabinoids and key ingredients to support a balanced and refreshing experience. Each gummy contains 50mg of CBD, 5mg of CBG, 5mg of CBN, L-Theanine, and Magnesium, carefully selected for their complementary properties.
Infused with a refreshing Orange flavor, these gummies offer a citrusy, tangy, and slightly sweet taste. With 15 gummies per pack, the total cannabinoid content reaches 900mg, providing a convenient and consistent option.
Each ingredient is chosen for its quality, and the gummies are crafted to ensure consistency in every serving. Designed for easy consumption, Magic Sod Focus Gummies come in a resealable package, making them a practical choice for any time of the day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.