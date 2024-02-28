Mind Melt Mushroom Cosmic Cherry Gelato Hybrid Torch THCA Disposable Vape Pen 3.5g

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Indulge in the creamy delights of Cosmic Cherry Gelato, where the rich, velvety cherry ice cream meets the mysteries of the cosmos for a flavor that's truly out of this world. Join us on an adventure with Mind Melt. Our proprietary blend of THC-A and Mushroom Extract offers 3.5 grams of relaxation that dissolves stress. Enjoy it anytime, anywhere with our handy 3.5g box device featuring preheat functionality. Type: Indica Capacity: 3.5g Blend: Mind Melt Blend Main Cannabinoids: Mushroom extract Infused with THC-A Finish: Black Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item