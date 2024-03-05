Onyx Apple Jack Hybrid Torch THC-A THC-P Disposable Vape Pen 5g

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
About this product

Apple Jack combines the crisp and refreshing taste of ripe apples with a hint of spicy goodness, creating a harmonious fusion of flavors. Size matters; Savor 5 grams of our upgraded signature mix infused with premium THC-A, THC-P distillate, complemented by Cannabis-Derived Terpenes. Effortlessly employ our elegant, touch-sensitive, Rechargeable Device anywhere, anytime
Type: Hybrid Capacity: 5g Blend: Onyx Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P Finish: White Soft Touch Device Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

No product reviews
About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
