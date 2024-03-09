Green Goblin is a mysterious blend of herbal and earthy notes that will awaken your senses and keep you guessing, like a mischievous goblin in the night. Size makes a difference; Relish 5 grams of our updated signature mixture containing top-grade THC-A, THC-P distillate, blended with Cannabis-Derived Terpenes. Experience convenience with our sleek, soft-touch Rechargeable Device, suitable for any location. Type: Sativa Capacity: 5g Blend: Onyx Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P Finish: White Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging
