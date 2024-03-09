Onyx Green Goblin Sativa Torch THC-A THC-P Disposable Vape Pen 5g

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Green Goblin is a mysterious blend of herbal and earthy notes that will awaken your senses and keep you guessing, like a mischievous goblin in the night. Size makes a difference; Relish 5 grams of our updated signature mixture containing top-grade THC-A, THC-P distillate, blended with Cannabis-Derived Terpenes. Experience convenience with our sleek, soft-touch Rechargeable Device, suitable for any location. Type: Sativa Capacity: 5g Blend: Onyx Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P Finish: White Soft Touch Function: Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item