Introducing our Premium Disposable Pen with the tropical allure of Pineapple Express flavor. Immerse yourself in a paradise of a sweet and fruity pineapple flavor. Pineapple Express flavor comes from a hybrid strain that combines 60% sativa genes for creativity and energy with 40% indica genes for pain relief and relaxation. This strain is a cross between two widely known superstars, Trainwreck and Hawaiian.



This product contains hemp derived products that have psychoactive effects when consumed. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while consuming any hemp product. Do not use if pregnant or nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Munching Panda is not responsible for the actions of individuals that consume this product. The consumer accepts full responsibility. Please use this product responsibly. Product contains less than 0,3% Delta 9-THC by weight.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use this product. Warning ! Strong product ! Keep out of reach of children !

FDA Disclaimer : Any statements made have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. No product manufactured, produced, marketed, or distributed are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any desease. Consult a physician before using any botanical extracts. If pregnant or breast feeding, consult a physician before use.

read more