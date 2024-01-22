Pink Picasso - 4G Live Resin Disposable vape

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:
Pink Picasso, with its grapefruit flavor, offers a zesty twist to spark creativity and a high-quality THC-A resin experience.

Grapefruit-inspired custom sauce terpenes
Balanced hybrid chill
Premium THC-A live resin
Unleash your creativity with Pink Picasso. This Hybrid blend features a 4-gram device with THC-A live resin, a pre-heat button, autodraw technology, and custom-designed sauce terpenes for an artistic high.

4-Gram device
Exclusive THC-A live resin formulation
Pre-heat button
Autodraw technology
Custom designed sauce terpenes

Pink Picasso is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Candyland with OZK X. Pink Picasso produces euphoric effects that leave you feeling blissful and uplifted. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it is relaxing, but will not leave you locked to the sofa. In fact, some consumers report this strain pairs well with exercise like yoga or pilates. Pink Picasso features a smooth citrus flavor profile with undertones of earthy pine. Pink Picasso is believed to be 26% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. According to weed growers, the original breeder of Pink Picasso is Wonderbrett.

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
