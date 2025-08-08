Experience the relaxing embrace of Ape Cookies, a powerful Indica strain in Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape. This vape offers a smooth, earthy flavor with hints of sweet, ripe bananas. Ideal for winding down after a long day, Ape Cookies delivers a soothing and calming effect, making it perfect for evening use or before bedtime. Enjoy a tranquil escape with each puff.
Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Ape Cookies – Indica
Experience the relaxing embrace of Ape Cookies, a powerful Indica strain in Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape. This vape offers a smooth, earthy flavor with hints of sweet, ripe bananas. Ideal for winding down after a long day, Ape Cookies delivers a soothing and calming effect, making it perfect for evening use or before bedtime. Enjoy a tranquil escape with each puff.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.