Experience the refreshing blend of minty and earthy flavors with Platinum Blend’s 9 ML disposable vape in Kush Mint. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced high, combining a sense of euphoria and mental clarity with soothing body relaxation. Kush Mint is ideal for both daytime and evening use, offering a versatile and enjoyable vaping experience.



Platinum Blend – Disposable Vape 9ML Kush Mint – Hybrid Key Features:



Flavor Profile: Kush Mint offers a refreshing fusion of minty and earthy flavors. The cool, invigorating minty taste is balanced by subtle earthy undertones, creating a crisp and enjoyable vaping experience.

Strain Type: Kush Mint is a hybrid strain, delivering a balanced high that combines both Indica and Sativa effects. This provides a mix of relaxation and mental clarity, making it suitable for various times of day.

Potent Formulation: Formulated with a powerful blend of THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD and DELTA 8, the 9 ML vape ensures a robust and effective high. It delivers both euphoric and soothing effects, enhancing your overall experience.

High Capacity: The 9ML capacity offers a generous amount of product, providing long-lasting use. This ample volume ensures extended enjoyment and convenience, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Convenience: The disposable design eliminates the need for refilling or maintenance. Simply use until empty and dispose of the vape, offering a hassle-free and user-friendly solution for on-the-go vaping.

Portable and Discreet: The sleek and compact design makes the vape easy to carry and store. Its discreet size is perfect for use at home or while traveling, offering convenience and ease of use.

Smooth Vapor Production: Designed for consistent and smooth vapor delivery, the vape provides a pleasant and satisfying experience with each puff. The high-quality construction ensures optimal performance and enjoyment.

Versatile Effects: Ideal for any time of day, Kush Mint provides a well-rounded experience with both relaxation and mental stimulation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a busy day or enhancing focus and clarity.

