Pound Cake 2G Disposables vape

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Savor the rich, buttery flavors of THC-P Pound Cake in a user-friendly disposable format that promises both convenience and potency.
Gourmet pound cake flavor.
Ready to use out of the box.
Quick onset of effects
Indulge in the decadent, buttery goodness of Half Bak'd Primo Disposable in THC-P Pound Cake. Ideal for those who appreciate the finer things, this vape delivers sophisticated flavor with ease.

Rich, buttery pound cake flavor for a luxurious vaping experience.
Discreet and stylish design for vaping on the go.
Potent THC-P offers quick and effective relief.

About this strain

Pound Cake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain was bred for astronomical yields (~600 gr/m2) and thick resin coatings with little maintenance; make sure to give it plenty of space to grow. Pound Cake Auto has a delectable flavor profile of sweet, berry, doughy, nutty, and creamy notes, and offers energizing, happy effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pound Cake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item