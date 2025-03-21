Indulge in deep relaxation with King Louis XIII Diamond Infused THCA Pre-Rolls by Cali Fields. This premium jar contains 9 hemp pre-rolls (0.75 g each), infused with THCA diamonds to deliver exceptional potency and smooth, full-bodied flavor. The legendary King Louis XIII Indica strain is known for its rich earthy profile and deeply soothing effects — perfect for evening use or unwinding after a long day.
✅ THCA Diamond Infused for superior purity and potency ✅ Potent Indica: Deep relaxation and stress relief ✅ 9 Pre-Rolls | Total Net Weight: 8.55 g (0.30 oz) ✅ Lab-Tested Flower for guaranteed quality and safety
Unwind like royalty with Cali Fields. Flavor, quality, and relaxation in every puff.
Cali Fields — King Louis XIII Diamond Infused THCA Pre-Rolls (Indica)
