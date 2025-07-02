About this product
hop in Zaleaf DIsposable Vape Pressure, Apple Zoap is an indulgent Indica strain with a complex profile of apple, earthy notes, sweet bread, creamy undertones, and a hint of cinnamon. It promotes a calm and relaxed state, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day.
PROFILE: Apple, Earthy, Sweet, Bread, Creamy, Cinnamon
EFFECTS: Calm, Relaxed
Description: Blending cutting edge disposable hardware with live resin THC-A infused oil. Our sleek box-style device offers a large 6g oil capacity in a convenient disposable. Featuring voltage control and a built-in LED display for battery life and liquid levels to prevent interruptions. A device this fire requires the best-sourced THC-A derived extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
LED DISPLAYIntegrated LED display provides instant feedback on battery life and liquid levels at a glance.
6g OF LIVE RESIN THC-A INFUSED OIL 6g of the best-sourced live resin THC-A extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
VOLTAGE CONTROL & USB-C CHARGING Voltage control to dial in your flavor paired with rapid USB-C recharging to keep you enjoying your device on the move.
PROFILE: Apple, Earthy, Sweet, Bread, Creamy, Cinnamon
EFFECTS: Calm, Relaxed
Description: Blending cutting edge disposable hardware with live resin THC-A infused oil. Our sleek box-style device offers a large 6g oil capacity in a convenient disposable. Featuring voltage control and a built-in LED display for battery life and liquid levels to prevent interruptions. A device this fire requires the best-sourced THC-A derived extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
LED DISPLAYIntegrated LED display provides instant feedback on battery life and liquid levels at a glance.
6g OF LIVE RESIN THC-A INFUSED OIL 6g of the best-sourced live resin THC-A extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
VOLTAGE CONTROL & USB-C CHARGING Voltage control to dial in your flavor paired with rapid USB-C recharging to keep you enjoying your device on the move.
PRESSURE 6g LIVE RESIN THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE, Apple Zoap | Indica
by Zaleaf
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapesTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
hop in Zaleaf DIsposable Vape Pressure, Apple Zoap is an indulgent Indica strain with a complex profile of apple, earthy notes, sweet bread, creamy undertones, and a hint of cinnamon. It promotes a calm and relaxed state, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day.
PROFILE: Apple, Earthy, Sweet, Bread, Creamy, Cinnamon
EFFECTS: Calm, Relaxed
Description: Blending cutting edge disposable hardware with live resin THC-A infused oil. Our sleek box-style device offers a large 6g oil capacity in a convenient disposable. Featuring voltage control and a built-in LED display for battery life and liquid levels to prevent interruptions. A device this fire requires the best-sourced THC-A derived extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
LED DISPLAYIntegrated LED display provides instant feedback on battery life and liquid levels at a glance.
6g OF LIVE RESIN THC-A INFUSED OIL 6g of the best-sourced live resin THC-A extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
VOLTAGE CONTROL & USB-C CHARGING Voltage control to dial in your flavor paired with rapid USB-C recharging to keep you enjoying your device on the move.
PROFILE: Apple, Earthy, Sweet, Bread, Creamy, Cinnamon
EFFECTS: Calm, Relaxed
Description: Blending cutting edge disposable hardware with live resin THC-A infused oil. Our sleek box-style device offers a large 6g oil capacity in a convenient disposable. Featuring voltage control and a built-in LED display for battery life and liquid levels to prevent interruptions. A device this fire requires the best-sourced THC-A derived extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
LED DISPLAYIntegrated LED display provides instant feedback on battery life and liquid levels at a glance.
6g OF LIVE RESIN THC-A INFUSED OIL 6g of the best-sourced live resin THC-A extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.
VOLTAGE CONTROL & USB-C CHARGING Voltage control to dial in your flavor paired with rapid USB-C recharging to keep you enjoying your device on the move.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item