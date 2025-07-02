hop in Zaleaf DIsposable Vape Pressure, Apple Zoap is an indulgent Indica strain with a complex profile of apple, earthy notes, sweet bread, creamy undertones, and a hint of cinnamon. It promotes a calm and relaxed state, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day.



PROFILE: Apple, Earthy, Sweet, Bread, Creamy, Cinnamon



EFFECTS: Calm, Relaxed



Description: Blending cutting edge disposable hardware with live resin THC-A infused oil. Our sleek box-style device offers a large 6g oil capacity in a convenient disposable. Featuring voltage control and a built-in LED display for battery life and liquid levels to prevent interruptions. A device this fire requires the best-sourced THC-A derived extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.



LED DISPLAYIntegrated LED display provides instant feedback on battery life and liquid levels at a glance.

6g OF LIVE RESIN THC-A INFUSED OIL 6g of the best-sourced live resin THC-A extract blended with real terpenes for rich flavors and effects.

VOLTAGE CONTROL & USB-C CHARGING Voltage control to dial in your flavor paired with rapid USB-C recharging to keep you enjoying your device on the move.

read more