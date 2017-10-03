Embark on an extraordinary adventure with the Shroomz THC Liquid Diamond Mushroom Disposable – 6G, a unique product that combines the power of THC with the essence of mushrooms. Immerse yourself in a blend of sensations with this innovative vape device.

This device has a large capacity of 6G (6000mg), providing a long-lasting vaping sessions. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you can enjoy uninterrupted sessions with ease



Adding THC Liquid Diamonds with a Mushroom blend is pure genius.

Putting them in a 6g rechargeable variable voltage disposable with a Smart Screen is insane.

The Smart Screen will allow you to set the voltage, preheat, show battery strength, and the amount of available liquid.

All of this goodness is housed in a sleek state of the art device.

Please follow the Dosage Guide as this is one potent blend.

Flavors



Blue Dream ,Grape Ape ,Orange Cookies



Includes



1x Shroomz THC Liquid Diamond Mushroom Disposable Vape – 6G,

