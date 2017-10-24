Shroomz THC Liquid Diamond Mushroom Disposable – 6G Grape Ape Indica

by Zaleaf
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Embark on an extraordinary adventure with the Shroomz THC Liquid Diamond Mushroom Disposable – 6G, a unique product that combines the power of THC with the essence of mushrooms. Immerse yourself in a blend of sensations with this innovative vape device.
This device has a large capacity of 6G (6000mg), providing a long-lasting vaping sessions. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you can enjoy uninterrupted sessions with ease

Adding THC Liquid Diamonds with a Mushroom blend is pure genius.
Putting them in a 6g rechargeable variable voltage disposable with a Smart Screen is insane.
The Smart Screen will allow you to set the voltage, preheat, show battery strength, and the amount of available liquid.
All of this goodness is housed in a sleek state of the art device.
Please follow the Dosage Guide as this is one potent blend.
Flavors

Blue Dream ,Grape Ape ,Orange Cookies

Includes

1x Shroomz THC Liquid Diamond Mushroom Disposable Vape – 6G,

About this strain

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
