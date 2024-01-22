Shroomz THC Liquid Diamond Mushroom Disposable – 6G Orange Cookies Hybrid

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Embark on an extraordinary adventure with the Shroomz THC Liquid Diamond Mushroom Disposable – 6G, a unique product that combines the power of THC with the essence of mushrooms. Immerse yourself in a blend of sensations with this innovative vape device.
This device has a large capacity of 6G (6000mg), providing a long-lasting vaping sessions. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you can enjoy uninterrupted sessions with ease

Adding THC Liquid Diamonds with a Mushroom blend is pure genius.
Putting them in a 6g rechargeable variable voltage disposable with a Smart Screen is insane.
The Smart Screen will allow you to set the voltage, preheat, show battery strength, and the amount of available liquid.
All of this goodness is housed in a sleek state of the art device.
Please follow the Dosage Guide as this is one potent blend.
Flavors

Blue Dream ,Grape Ape ,Orange Cookies

Includes

1x Shroomz THC Liquid Diamond Mushroom Disposable Vape – 6G,

About this strain

Orange Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange with Mimosa. This strain produces heady and hazy effects that leave the consumer in a state of bliss. Like the name suggests, Orange Cake features a tart and tangy citrus-based flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and pain. This strain was originally bred by NameSeeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item