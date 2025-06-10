Get higher than your standard with the Stoney Delta-9 gummies. Each Stoney gummy contains a potent blend of hemp derived delta-9 THC. Stoney offers these gummies in two different counts with 5 mouth watering flavors. Each gummy consists of 25mg of delta-9 totaling 250mg for the 10 count and 50mg for the 2 count. Stoney Delta-9 Gummies are compliant with the 2018 farm bill containing less than .3% delta-9 thc by dry weight basis.
Stoney Delta 9 Gummy Flavors
Mango Pineapple Sweet Watermelon Pomegranate Lemonade Additional Product Information
Available in 2 count & 10 count 25mg Per Gummy 2018 Farm Bill Compliant 5 Delicious Flavors to Choose From
