Relive cherished memories with Sugarland from the SAUCE'D Collection by HALF BAK'D. This 4-gram disposable THC-a hemp vape captures the essence of Lucky Charms cereal, offering a delightful blend of sweetness and enchantment.
Infused with the nostalgic taste of Lucky Charms cereal Contains THCA Live Resin, Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-P 4 grams of premium disposable vape for extended enjoyment Perfect for a whimsical and flavorful vaping experience Device Information Battery Capacity: 320mAH Rechargeable: Yes (charging cord included) Oil Capacity: 4mL Working Voltage: 3.6V Coil: Ceramic
