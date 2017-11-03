Super Silver Haze - 3G Disposable vape

by Zaleaf
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Introducing the newest addition to your cannabis lifestyle: Super Silver Haze - 3G THC-A Disposable (Sativa)! We're here to turn your Saturdays into Super Sativas, with this exciting 3G disposable crafted with the perfect combination of THC-A, Delta-8, and THC-P for an unforgettable experience.

3-grams Per Disposable
Size: 3 grams
Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance

About this strain

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
