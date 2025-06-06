Sweet Lyfe Moonrock Blunt THCA+THCP - Blue Z OG - Indica



Sweet Lyfe’s top shelf flower has arrived, and we’ve used it to make moonrock blunts! Our THC-A moonrock blunts is featured in a king size tobacco-free hemp wrap, weighing in at 2.5 grams! Our pre-rolls are filled with 2.5 grams of THC-A and THC-P moonrocks, a thick coating of THC-A distillate, and then covered in THC-A kief. We offer 9 different strains.



What is the Blue Z OG strain?



Blue Zombie, also known as Blue Z, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that is a cross between Blue Dream and Zombie OG. Some enthusiasts argue that it is a blend of Blackberry and Blueberry. Blue Zombie boasts a high THC content, averaging around 23%, but it can sometimes reach up to 26%.

