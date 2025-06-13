Sweet Lyfe’s top shelf flower has arrived, and we’ve used it to make moonrock blunts! Our THC-A moonrock blunts is featured in a king size tobacco-free hemp wrap, weighing in at 2.5 grams! Our pre-rolls are filled with 2.5 grams of THC-A and THC-P moonrocks, a thick coating of THC-A distillate, and then covered in THC-A kief. We offer 9 different strains. Experience the rich and luxurious high of Sweet Lyfe's top shelf flower, now available in our premium moonrock blunts.



