Sweet Lyfe’s top shelf flower has arrived, and we’ve used it to make moonrock blunts! Our THC-A moonrock blunts is featured in a king size tobacco-free hemp wrap, weighing in at 2.5 grams! Our pre-rolls are filled with 2.5 grams of THC-A and THC-P moonrocks, a thick coating of THC-A distillate, and then covered in THC-A kief. We offer 9 different strains.
Sweet Lyfe’s top shelf flower has arrived, and we’ve used it to make moonrock blunts! Our THC-A moonrock blunts is featured in a king size tobacco-free hemp wrap, weighing in at 2.5 grams! Our pre-rolls are filled with 2.5 grams of THC-A and THC-P moonrocks, a thick coating of THC-A distillate, and then covered in THC-A kief. We offer 9 different strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.