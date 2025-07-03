Introducing our THC-A Joint Jar - 10 Pack In-house Grown.
Experience the ultimate in convenience and potency with our THC-A Joint Jar, containing 10 premium 2 gram joints. Each joint is carefully crafted with high-quality THC-A flower, ensuring a consistent and powerful experience.
Key Features:
- 10 x 2 gram THC-A joints per jar!
- High-potency THC-A flower for a strong and effective experience!
- Convenient and portable jar packaging!
- Perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own!
Benefits:
- Enjoy a consistent and potent experience with every joint in multiple strain options.
- Convenient packaging makes it easy to take with you on-the-go.
- Perfect for those seeking a strong and effective THC-A experience.
*Note: Must be 21+ to purchase.
THC-A pre-rolls Jar of 10 x 2G Og Wedding Cake Sativa
