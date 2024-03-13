THC BLUE DREAM SATIVA FULL SPECTRUM 510 THREAD VAPE CARTRIDGE 1000MG 1 GRAM

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Alpha THC blend vape cartridges feature full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene blends conceived to give you the maximum effects.

1000mg full oil
950 mg total cannabinoids
5% terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other cutting agent
derived from Natural hemp grown in California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado
Delta 8 THC is a strong cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. Product Description
Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
HYBRID
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Polycarbonate
Ingredients: Natural Spectrum THC BLEND OIL + TERPENES
Compatible Batteries Available:

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Shop products
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item