These specialty moonrocks are made with 7 grams of premium indoor potent flower per jar. The flower is rolled around in delta-8, hhc, thcp, thca oils and then covered with real kief. How to smoke it?
Break it and roll it up in a joint or leafy blunt Straight out of a water bong Straight out of a traditional pipe Sour Diesel – (Sativa) OG Kush – (Hybrid) Skywalker OG – (Indica) Blue Dream – (Sativa) Purple Haze – (Sativa) Grandaddy Purple – (Indica) Additional Product Information 7 Grams Of THC FLOWER INFUSED WITH D8 HHC THCP THCA Strain Specific 2018 Farm Bill Compliant Super Potent and High-Quality Flower
