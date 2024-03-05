THC MOONROCK NUGGS FLOWER D8 HHC THCP THCA INFUSED PURPLE HAZE SATIVA 7 GRAMS 33.3%

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
About this product

These specialty moonrocks are made with 7 grams of premium indoor potent flower per jar. The flower is rolled around in delta-8, hhc, thcp, thca oils and then covered with real kief. How to smoke it?

Break it and roll it up in a joint or leafy blunt
Straight out of a water bong
Straight out of a traditional pipe
Sour Diesel – (Sativa)
OG Kush – (Hybrid)
Skywalker OG – (Indica)
Blue Dream – (Sativa)
Purple Haze – (Sativa)
Grandaddy Purple – (Indica)
Additional Product Information
7 Grams Of THC FLOWER INFUSED WITH D8 HHC THCP THCA
Strain Specific
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
Super Potent and High-Quality Flower

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
