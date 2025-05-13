Experience the tropical essence of our Pre-rolls Space Candy Hybrid, conveniently packed in a 10-count jar. Each Pocket Size pre-roll is crafted from the Space Candy Hybrid strain, known for its fruity, citrusy aroma and uplifting, social effects.
Perfect for those who want a smooth and flavorful smoke on the go. The jar keeps your prerolls fresh and ready for any occasion.
✨ Features: ✔ 10 Pocket Size pre-rolls ✔ Space Candy Hybrid strain – fruity and citrusy flavor ✔ Uplifting and social effects ✔ Jar packaging for maximum freshness
Enjoy a tropical, energizing, and hassle-free smoking experience. 🔥
THCA DIAMONDS BEST INFUSED SHORTIES PRE ROLLS PINEAPPLE 4.25g
Experience the tropical essence of our Pre-rolls Space Candy Hybrid, conveniently packed in a 10-count jar. Each Pocket Size pre-roll is crafted from the Space Candy Hybrid strain, known for its fruity, citrusy aroma and uplifting, social effects.
Perfect for those who want a smooth and flavorful smoke on the go. The jar keeps your prerolls fresh and ready for any occasion.
✨ Features: ✔ 10 Pocket Size pre-rolls ✔ Space Candy Hybrid strain – fruity and citrusy flavor ✔ Uplifting and social effects ✔ Jar packaging for maximum freshness
Enjoy a tropical, energizing, and hassle-free smoking experience. 🔥
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.