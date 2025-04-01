Experience the pinnacle of vaping with the Torch CRYO THC-A Live Resin Disposable Vapes. These high-capacity devices, offering a generous 7.5 grams of premium live resin, are designed for those who seek extended sessions of flavorful and potent enjoyment without the need for frequent replacements. Crafted from 100% legal USA hemp and containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, they comply fully with the 2018 Farm Bill.
Capacity: 7.5g Blend: Cryo Cured Live Resin Blend Main Cannabinoids: THC-A Finish: Black Soft Touch Functionality: Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Operation: Single Button Operation Charging: USB-C Charging Derived from 100% legal USA Hemp Contains less than 0.3% Delta9 in accordance with the 2018 FARM BILL Display: Vision+ LED Display
Torch CRYO THC-A Cured Live Resin 7.5G Lemon Cream Sativa
