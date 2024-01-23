About this product
Introducing the Torch 3.5g Live Sugar Blend Vape, where two words perfectly encapsulate the experience: potent and flavorful. This innovative blend centers around the all-new 8-oh-9 cannabinoid, a natural and cleaner alternative derived from HHC, known for its clean and bubbly effects. It's a thrilling era to be alive as we explore new horizons in the world of cannabinoids. Experience a hassle-free journey with the Torch Live Sugar Blend Disposable, featuring easy-to-use button activation. A simple click of the button, five times, powers it on or off, allowing you to focus on the moments that truly matter. With a generous 3.5-gram capacity, this disposable keeps the good times rolling, whether you're sharing it with friends or savoring it solo. Stay fully charged for all your cosmic adventures with the USB-C rechargeable feature, ensuring you never miss a beat. Wherever your journey takes you, the Torch Live Sugar Blend Disposable is prepared to provide an unmatched experience at your fingertips. Prepare to harmonize with nature and technology through Live Sugar, a potent and innovative enhancement that elevates your cannabinoid adventure to new dimensions. Each puff is a sensory delight, drawing you closer to the essence of each strain with its vibrant Live Resin Terpenes and a powerful blend of 8OH-9 THC and THC-P. Discover a world of potency and flavor with the Torch 3.5g Live Sugar Blend Vape.
Proprietary Blend of Hemp Derived 8OH-9, THC-P and Live Resin Terpenes
Contains Hemp Derived Liquid Diamonds
Unique Vaping Experience
Rechargeable Disposable Vaporizer
Pre-Heat Function
Diesel, Pungent, Tea Flavor and Aroma
Sleepy, Relaxed, Euphoric Terpene Profile
Lab Tested for Quality and Potency
Manufactured in the USA
Proprietary Blend of Hemp Derived 8OH-9, THC-P and Live Resin Terpenes
Contains Hemp Derived Liquid Diamonds
Unique Vaping Experience
Rechargeable Disposable Vaporizer
Pre-Heat Function
Diesel, Pungent, Tea Flavor and Aroma
Sleepy, Relaxed, Euphoric Terpene Profile
Lab Tested for Quality and Potency
Manufactured in the USA
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
Notice a problem?Report this item