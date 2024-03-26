TORCH NITRO BLEND THC-A BOOSTED DISPOSABLE 3.5G BLACKBERRY SHERBET (INDICA)

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
Shop the Torch Nitro Blend THC-A Boosted Disposable, offering 3.5 grams of THC-P and HHC-P distillate with THC-A to increase the efficacy and potency.

Torch Nitro Blend THC-A Boosted Disposable 3.5G Features: • Capacity: 3.5G (3500mg) • Battery Capacity: Integrated Rechargeable • Cannabinoid: THC-P, HHC-P, and THC-A • Concentrate: Live Resin, Terpenes • Heating Element: Ceramic Coil • Firing: Draw-Activated • LED Battery Life Indicator Light • Chassis Construction: Polycarbonate • < 0.3% Delta-9 THC • No Fillers • 3rd Party Lab Tested • Charging: Type-C Port

Available Options: • Animal Face (Sativa) • Blackberry Sherbet (Indica) • Gorilla Pancakes (Sativa) • LA Kush Cake (Hybrid) • Modified Grapes (Indica) • Oreoz (Hybrid) • Pop Rocks (Sativa) • Purple Boost (Sativa) • Strawberry Gelato (Indica) • Unicorn Milk (Indica)

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
