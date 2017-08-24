Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A 6G Disposable Vape Cherry Bomb Sativa

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the cutting-edge experience of Torch Hemp's Live Resin THC-A blend with our sleek new 6g Pulse device. This potent blend bursts with vibrant flavors, capturing the essence of the freshest strains. The Pulse device, designed for the modern enthusiast, ensures a smooth, consistent hit every time. Elevate your sessions with the perfect combination of power and style.

Profile: Sweet berry notes of freshly picked cherries deliver a juicy and satisfying sweetness. This is complemented by subtle woody undertones, adding depth and a hint of earthiness.

Type: Sativa

Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P, CBN

Perfect for boosting productivity and tackling your next creative project.

About this strain

Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor. In 2022, Cypress Hill rapper B-Real's 'Insane' brand also released a strain named Cherry Bomb, that's a Zkittlez x Cherry Pie cross.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
