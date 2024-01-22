Torch Pulse Live Resin THC-A 6G Disposable Vape Mango Sunrise Hybrid

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the cutting-edge experience of Torch Hemp's Live Resin THC-A blend with our sleek new 6g Pulse device. This potent blend bursts with vibrant flavors, capturing the essence of the freshest strains. The Pulse device, designed for the modern enthusiast, ensures a smooth, consistent hit every time. Elevate your sessions with the perfect combination of power and style.

Profile: A vibrant blend of tropical fruits with a prominent mango flavor that delivers juicy sweetness. Complemented by subtle citrus notes and hints of tree fruit, this blend offers a zesty and rich complexity.

Type: Hybrid

Main Cannabinoids: THC-A, THC-P, CBN

Perfect for backyard BBQs and movie marathons.

About this strain

Mango Sunrise is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango and Sunrise Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mango Sunrise is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. This strain is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mango Sunrise effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mango Sunrise when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Seed and Strain, Mango Sunrise features flavors like mango, citrus, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mango Sunrise typically ranges from $30-$40. Mango Sunrise is a great strain to enjoy in the morning or afternoon, as it can boost your mood and stimulate your appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
