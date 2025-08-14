Profile: Sweet and fruity, with tones of mint and orange and a hint of spice.



Type: Hybrid



Main Cannabinoids: THC-P



Perfect for group situations and friends and even strangers



1 Gram disposables have returned more potent than ever.



This live resin blend is crafted with pure THC-P only blend, delivering potent effects and robust flavor. Our enhanced Diamond 2.0 device features an LED display, postless dual airflow, and an improved battery for extended use between charges. At 1g this is a perfect device for on the go. THC-P Live Resin is available in 10 delectable flavors, perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere.



Device: Diamond 2.0



Capacity: 1g



Type: Pen Style Disposable



Finish: White Soft Finish



Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, USB-C Charging.



Single Button Operation: 3 Clicks to Change Temp, 2 Clicks for Pre Heat, 5 clicks to turn on or off.



