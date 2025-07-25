Profile: A delightful combination of juicy strawberries and bubbly champagne notes.
Type: Sativa
Main Cannabinoids: THC-P
Perfect for shining new light into something important
1 Gram disposables have returned more potent than ever.
This live resin blend is crafted with pure THC-P only blend, delivering potent effects and robust flavor. Our enhanced Diamond 2.0 device features an LED display, postless dual airflow, and an improved battery for extended use between charges. At 1g this is a perfect device for on the go. THC-P Live Resin is available in 10 delectable flavors, perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere.
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.