Tropic Kush 2G Disposables vape

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
About this product

Escape to a tropical paradise with the exotic, kush-infused flavors of THC-P Tropic Kush. A premium disposable vape that transports you with every puff.
Tropical kush flavor for an exotic vaping experience.
Ready to use with no charging or refilling necessary.
High-potency THC-P for effective relief and strong effects.
Step into a tropical haven with Half Bak'd Primo Disposable in THC-P Tropic Kush. This disposable vape blends exotic kush flavors with the ease of use and convenience only a disposable can offer. Ideal for those seeking a tropical escape in every puff.

Exotic kush flavors for a unique tropical experience.
Single-use, no-maintenance design maximizes convenience.
Potent THC-P formula ensures a powerful and lasting effect.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
